Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William pay homage to fallen war heroes during virtual chat

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Kate Middleton, Prince William pay homage to fallen war heroes during virtual chat 

Kate Middleton and Prince William paid rich tributes to the families of service personnel, who passed away in the line of duty, on Remembrance Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talked to service personnel via video chat to pay homage to the sacrifices that they made.

While paying respect to the armed forces families who had lost loved ones while protecting the nation, Kate said, "It's been a real honor to speak to all of you, and I think I speak for the whole nation when I say just how proud you should be of your loved ones, and for the sacrifice and the bravery that they’ve shown.

"I'll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and will be for many years to come," she added.

William, on the other hand, who previously served the Royal Air Force Search and Rescue Force, spoke to deployed representatives from the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force on Thursday.

"I hope that you know that we are still thinking about all of you and the important job you’re all doing and that everyone is very grateful," William told Flight Sergeant Gemma Thomson, Leading Physical Instructor Damon Bell and Corporal Jiwan Kumar Thapa.

"I hope that over Remembrance Sunday we can remind people just how committed and determined, and how brilliant all the people we have in the Forces are around the world," the Duke continued.

Earlier on Sunday, Kate and William had marked Remembrance Day with Queen Elizabeth, Camilla Parker and other royals to pay respect to the fallen war heroes in a solemn ceremony held by the Palace.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's explosive Panorama interview led to her tragic death, says friend

Princess Diana's explosive Panorama interview led to her tragic death, says friend

Emma Corrin says she insisted showing Princess Diana's bulimic tendency in 'The Crown'

Emma Corrin says she insisted showing Princess Diana's bulimic tendency in 'The Crown'
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic leaves fans gushing with her charming looks: Watch new 'Ramo' trailer

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic leaves fans gushing with her charming looks: Watch new 'Ramo' trailer
Jennifer Aniston celebrates birthday of her longtime stylist fellow

Jennifer Aniston celebrates birthday of her longtime stylist fellow
Kim Kardashian's new photo will make you love her even more

Kim Kardashian's new photo will make you love her even more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to criticism over alleged Remembrance photo shoot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react to criticism over alleged Remembrance photo shoot
Meghan Markle was a 'serious person' before meeting Prince Harry, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle was a 'serious person' before meeting Prince Harry, claims royal expert
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal go for a bike ride in Islamabad's 'winter sun'

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal go for a bike ride in Islamabad's 'winter sun'
Sharon Osbourne feels Amber Heard ‘gave as good as she got' to Johnny Depp

Sharon Osbourne feels Amber Heard ‘gave as good as she got' to Johnny Depp
Prince Harry’s royal snub threatens an even ‘worse’ rift than assumed: report

Prince Harry’s royal snub threatens an even ‘worse’ rift than assumed: report
Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report

Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report
Queen Elizabeth nearly divorced Prince Philip ’63 times’: report

Queen Elizabeth nearly divorced Prince Philip ’63 times’: report

Latest

view all