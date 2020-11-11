Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Halsey wears her heart on her sleeve in her new poetry book

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Halsey's poetry depicts her past struggles ranging from sexual and domestic abuse to heartaches

Halsey is wearing her heart on her sleeve in her new book by retelling her life story through the help of poetry.

Turning to her Instagram, the singer, 26, announced the release of her poetry book titled I Would Leave Me If I Could.

"Today is the day. Years in the making. It's things I ruminate on, fixate, miss, cry, regret, re-live and overcome. I love being a weird popstar [sic]. But I'll always be a writer first and foremost. Thank you,” she wrote in the caption.

The singer’s poetry depicts her past struggles ranging from sexual and domestic abuse to heartaches and family dynamics.

Addressing her toxic relationship with an unidentified person, in her poem Lighthouse, Halsey writes: "He would stuff his nose with cocaine / for days on end / until the rims of his nostrils / were caked with white."

Touching on the subject of domestic abuse in her poem Without Me, the singer writes: he would put his bleeding hand around my neck" and tell her "'I'm going to [expletive] kill you.' / And I would believe him." She goes on to say that she "would take his hand / off my neck gently / and wrap my arms around his head... / and whisper that it would be okay."

