Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Rebel Wilson touches on ‘emotional eating’ struggles prior to losing weight

Rebel Wilson’s deep dive into a “year of health” emerged through struggles with consistent bouts of emotional eating and guilt.

Wilson candidly recalled her struggles with emotional eating during an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show. There she was even quoted saying, "I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts.”

She added, "I've tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I'm like, ‘I need to do a really holistic approach this time.' I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts."

Wilson later went on to recount, "So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein."

With nearly 40 pounds down, Wilson plans to branch out with a few business ventures while she attempts “to lose a few more.” 

the star told Barrymore, "I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny but I feel so much healthier. And I don't know whether it's a thing with ladies when you turn 40, I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career."

She even concluded by saying, "I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now which is amazing and kind of have more control of the content. I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I'm a late bloomer or something but I'm slowly getting it together."

