Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Angelina Jolie opens up on feeling misunderstood and being called 'rebellious'

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

'It may be interpreted wrong, but you’re trying to find out who you are,' said Angelina Jolie

American actor Angelina Jolie has become the industry's top-tier stars with a number of feathers in her cap.

And while the Maleficent actor has proved her worth and has grown personally and professionally, her days of rebellion as a youngster don’t seem to be letting go off her social repute.

During an earlier interview with Elle, Jolie spoke about feeling ‘misunderstood’ and said: “It wasn’t a need to be destructive or rebellious—it’s that need to find a full voice, to push open the walls around you. You want to be free. And as you start to feel that you are being corralled into a certain life, you kind of push against it.”

“It may come out very strange, it may be interpreted wrong, but you’re trying to find out who you are,” she continued.

“I realized that very young—that a life where you don’t live to your full potential, or you don’t experiment, or you’re afraid, or you hesitate, or there are things you know you should do but you just don’t get around to them, is a life that I’d be miserable living,” she added.

“The only way to feel that I’m on the right path is just to be true to myself, whatever that may be, and that tends to come with stepping out of something that’s maybe safe or traditional,” she said.

