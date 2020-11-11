Rupert Grint introduces daughter to the world as he makes Instagram debut

Rupert Grint is the latest celebrity to join Instagram.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint on Tuesday joined Instagram and his maiden post on the photo-blogging site was real treat as fans were given a glimpse of his six-month-old daughter, Wednesday Grint.

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," the caption read.



His Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who played as Draco Malfoy, even left a comment for the two.

“Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx," Felton wrote.



Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, announced their pregnancy in April and welcomed their daughter in May.