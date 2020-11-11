Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Rupert Grint introduces daughter to the world as he makes Instagram debut

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Rupert Grint is the latest celebrity to join Instagram. 

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint on Tuesday joined Instagram and his maiden post on the photo-blogging site was real treat as fans were given a glimpse of his six-month-old daughter, Wednesday Grint. 

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert," the caption read. 

His Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who played as Draco Malfoy, even left a comment for the two. 

“Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday xx," Felton wrote. 

Grint and his girlfriend, Georgia Groome, announced their pregnancy in April and welcomed their daughter in May. 

More From Entertainment:

The Crown's Erin Doherthy 'mourned' Princess Anne when leaving role

The Crown's Erin Doherthy 'mourned' Princess Anne when leaving role

BTS Suga steps down to recuperate after shoulder surgery: report

BTS Suga steps down to recuperate after shoulder surgery: report
Millie Bobby Brown pens touching note to late grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown pens touching note to late grandmother

Meghan Markle's 'mistreatment' in royal family is part of an age-old pattern: Here's how

Meghan Markle's 'mistreatment' in royal family is part of an age-old pattern: Here's how
Angelina Jolie opens up on feeling misunderstood and being called 'rebellious'

Angelina Jolie opens up on feeling misunderstood and being called 'rebellious'
Nick Jonas terms Priyanka Chopra the biggest 'upside' of quarantine

Nick Jonas terms Priyanka Chopra the biggest 'upside' of quarantine

Rebel Wilson touches on ‘emotional eating’ struggles prior to losing weight

Rebel Wilson touches on ‘emotional eating’ struggles prior to losing weight
Khloé Kardashian being ‘pressured’ into rekindling romance with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian being ‘pressured’ into rekindling romance with Tristan Thompson
Meet the new cast of HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’

Meet the new cast of HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’
Alicia Keys on honoring her African roots: ‘I feel like royalty’

Alicia Keys on honoring her African roots: ‘I feel like royalty’
Prince Charles used butler to keep secret life with Camilla hidden from Diana

Prince Charles used butler to keep secret life with Camilla hidden from Diana
Viola Davis touches on the pay disparity in Hollywood: 'You can't throw me a bone'

Viola Davis touches on the pay disparity in Hollywood: 'You can't throw me a bone'

Latest

view all