Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Web Desk

Jason Momoa reveals he was in debt after playing Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones'

Web Desk

Jason Momoa has revealed that he was "completely in debt" and "starving" immediately after his role in HBO fantasy series  "Game of Thrones."

Jason Momoa played the role fo Khal Drogo in the super hit series before he went on to get more important roles on other projects.

  
A scene from Game Of Thrones

Speaking to InStyle, he said,  "I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

The actor is married to actress Lisa Bonet and they are the parents of two children together. 

According to the actor, things got better after he played Khal Drogo on the first season of Game of Thrones .


