Christina Perri touches upon high-risk pregnancy after getting hospitalised

Christina Perri urges fans to 'send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me'

Christina Perri got admitted to the hospital after running into a series of complications during her high-risk pregnancy on Tuesday.



The singer revealed she might have to deliver the baby earlier as situation is getting tough for her child.

“Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan,” Perri wrote via an Instagram post. "Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.”

She went on to urge everyone to “please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this.”

Perri underwent a miscarriage earlier this year, and has a two-year-old daughter named Carmella with her husband Paul Costabile.

While sharing a bunch of pictures from her maternity photoshoot, Perri revealed why she decided to document her pregnancy.

“I never wanted to do a maternity shoot,” she wrote. “I didn’t take any photos when i was pregnant with Carmella because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in january, everything changed for me.

“I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman,” she continued. “I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. I don’t know if I’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time I’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body,” the singer added.