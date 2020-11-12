Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Brian Austin Green is ‘sensitive’ about ex Megan Fox’s relationship with MGK

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s ties were already on the brink of collapse after she left him for rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

And after the famous Halloween incident where she lashed out at the 90210 star publicly for posting a photo of their son Journey on Instagram, it seems there is no sign in sight for them reaching cordial terms.

A source told Us Weekly: "Megan and Brian have taken a turn for the worse because Megan can be unpredictable and inconsistent, which is a big reason that they separated in the first place.”

“She can be very hot and cold, hard to keep track of and difficult to deal with,” they added.

According to the grapevine, the Transformers actor’s relationship with MGK has become “most sensitive” for Brian. They went on to add that "despite the issues with Brian, Megan and MGK are still going strong."

Earlier, Brian had posted a photo of their son on Halloween, on which Megan had exploded in front of the whole world.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she commented.

“I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram. You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” she said.

“You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you,” she added.

