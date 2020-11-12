Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry criticised over latest pictures

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Markle has urged her the Duchess of Sussex to apologies for the "inappropriate picture" from her visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

The former actress had visited the cemetery to mark Remembrance Sunday as she and her husband Prince Harry were absent from the annual commemoration in London,

Meghan and Harry laid flowers at the gravesites of two soldiers who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

Commenting on the event, Meghan's sister said, "I think what is most glaring about any Remembrance Day is not only is important to remember those who have sacrificed but as a reminder that life is precious and short and we should certainly pay gratitude.

"Seize the day, seize the moment, apologise and make good with those who are alive who have given us so much because after all, we are finite.

"I only hope that she would wake up to that but that doesn't seem to be the case."

When the host Dan Wootton asked her whether her sister should apologize, She said, "Absolutely. This has all been horrible and I think it should have been nipped in the bud.

"Any decent person would have, out of kindness and humanity, never allowed it to get this far."

