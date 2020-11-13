Did you know Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring features hidden message by Prince Philip?

Prince Philip's message on Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring is a closely guarded affair

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are the epitome of a harmonious couple who have been together for more than seven decades now.

The two got married to each other in 1947, and at the time of tying the knot, Philip gave the Queen a special wedding ring that had a special message engraved on the inside.

As reported by Town & County magazine, the message is a closely guarded affair as no one knows what it says.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward writes in his book Prince Philip Revealed, "No one knows what it says, other than the engraver, the Queen and her husband." He adds that the monarch "never takes it off."

In line with the royal tradition, Philip had the ring made from Welsh gold, after "the people of Wales supplied a nugget" of the rare metal.

Even Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's weddings rings are made of Welsh gold.

Meghan, who got married to Prince Harry in 2018, was given a ring that was "fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen," a statement by Kensington Palace said.

Seven years prior to that, when William married Kate, St James's Palace said in a statement, "The wedding ring that Catherine Middleton will wear will be made of Welsh gold. The gold was given to Prince William by the Queen shortly after the couple were engaged. It has been in the family's possession for some years and has been in the care of the royal jewellers."