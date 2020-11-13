Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth ‘refuses’ to abdicate: ‘I shall be devoted'

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee closer than ever, palace aids reveal she has no intention of abdicating the throne to Prince Charles and intends to serve her people “all my life.”

This claim came forward only a day prior, via an official royal chain. According to those insiders, the Queen is looking forward to ‘returning’ back to normal and serving her country and has no intention of passing on the mantle to her son.

However, at the same time, many speculate the monarch might be forced to hand over her reign to Prince Charles after she surpasses the age of 95.

Even a senior advisor pointed towards Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 coronation speech as a huge indicator and hinted towards the monarch’s vow to serve her country till her dying breath.

At the time of the broadcast, she was quoted saying, “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

It is because of the declaration the Queen made, that experts believe she will never back down on her word. After All, “We’ve always pointed people to the declaration she made to serve the country for all of her life.”

Even a palace aide touched upon the Palace’s regency plans and explained, “There are no plans for a Regency. There are no discussions that I am aware of relating to a Regency. It’s entirely up to the Queen how she asks other members of the family to support her in her work.”

Even a source close to the Palace pointed towards the current situation and explained how, at the moment, “There are things in the diary that are being discussed. Whether they happen or not, we still don’t know at this stage.”

