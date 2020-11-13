Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle ‘detested’ being lauded for just her ‘wardrobe’: report

Meghan Markle reportedly had a lot of beef with the way the royal household conducts itself, and according to an expert, leaving the royal famil has allowed the Duchess to "rediscover" herself outside of patriarchal confines.

This claim was brought forward by celebrity biographer Sean Smith during his interview with Express UK.

With a book release on its way, Mr Smith sat down with the leading daily and provided his take on the Duchess’s thoughts regarding the royal household.

He claimed, “I think one of the problems women face in the Royal Family is that they are lauded only for their womb and their wardrobe. I don’t think I’m the only person to have said that.”

Mr. Smith’s claims regarding the royal image of women has been a shared notion which many experts share. Per veteran broadcaster Jeremy Paxman, royal wives are merely treated as “broodmares.” Even historian Piers Brendan believes the only job of a royal “wife was to provide an heir and spare”.

However, this kind of archaic notion is not something Meghan Markle would have ever expected, per Mr. Smith. With this in mind, “I think they made the right decision for them. I think Meghan has quickly refound herself, she’s refound her voice which I think is really important. From the very beginning she had to give up things that were very important to her.”

