Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Grey's Anatomy fans thrown into frenzy after season premier reveals shocker

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Fans of hit medical TV show Grey’s Anatomy were thrown into a frenzy when deceased character Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsy, made a reappearance in the show's 17th season. 

The wave of shock continued as Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, was found collapsed by another doctor in the parking lot, after which the scene transitioned to a death-dream world where she was seen on the beach with her dead husband Shepherd.

The two-hour episode showcased how the world of Grey’s Anatomy looked like amid Covid-19. In the episode Meredith is shown being suited in PPE and treating patients at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. 

Dempsey was killed off in season 11 and would make returns via archival footage but his reappearance in this scene has left fans feeling a variety of emotions. 

Take a look:

It seems that fans will have to wait for the next episode before they can take a sigh of relief. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘detested’ being lauded for just her ‘wardrobe’: report

Meghan Markle ‘detested’ being lauded for just her ‘wardrobe’: report
'Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun actress poses with gun

'Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun actress poses with gun
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made things worse’ without intention: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made things worse’ without intention: report
Donald Trump 'bullied his way into' Home Alone 2 movie, reveals director

Donald Trump 'bullied his way into' Home Alone 2 movie, reveals director

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee plans mocked by SNP supporters

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee plans mocked by SNP supporters

Meghan Markle invented her famous nickname, reveals biographer

Meghan Markle invented her famous nickname, reveals biographer

Demi Lovato touches on single quarantine life following Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato touches on single quarantine life following Max Ehrich split
Demi Lovato shares inspiration behind politically-charged song Commander in Chief

Demi Lovato shares inspiration behind politically-charged song Commander in Chief
Britney Spears loses battle to remove father from conservatorship

Britney Spears loses battle to remove father from conservatorship

Queen Elizabeth ‘refuses’ to abdicate: ‘I shall be devoted’

Queen Elizabeth ‘refuses’ to abdicate: ‘I shall be devoted’
‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: ‘It’s a waste’

‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: ‘It’s a waste’
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick planning for baby no. 4?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick planning for baby no. 4?

Latest

view all