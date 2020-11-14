Jennifer Aniston confesses she loved Vince Vaughn after Brad Pitt left her heartbroken

Jennifer Aniston reveals Vince Vaughn 'brought her back to life' after Brad Pitt broke her heart

Brad Pitt left daggers drawn at Jennifer Aniston's heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie.



It is a well-known fact that their shocking divorce left Jennifer reeling in pain and that she took a long time recovering from that.



During this difficult period in life, Jen found support in co-star Vince Vaughn, who she was rumoured to be dating for quite a while.

Gushing over how Vince 'brought her back to life,' the actress told Vogue in 2018, "I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life," she shared.

"My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great. I love him. He's a bull in a china shop. He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course," Jen said.

Meanwhile, Vince admitted to being in a relationship with her but said that he doesn't like to be hawked by the paps.

“You like someone and you’re spending time with them; that’s separate and that was all fine. But I really spent most of that time finding ways not to be drawn into the attention. I think laying low and not talking about it put me in a good position later, because I just wasn’t part of anything," the actor had said.

In the longer run, both Jen and Vince went their separate ways. While she married Justin Theroux, Vince wed Canadian real estate agent Kyla Weber in 2010.