Saturday Nov 14 2020
Jameela Jamil admits she was a ‘misogynist’ who ‘trolled’ Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Jameela Jamil has never shied away from expressing her opinion and calling a spade, a spade as she uses her platform to highlight the toxicity of the world.

The Good Place actor admitted in her recent appearance on the Red Table Talk that she isn’t too proud of her past and how she criticized and ‘slut-shamed’ some pop icons.

Talking to Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jameela said: “There is documented proof of me slut-shaming loads of female celebrities, like Miley [Cyrus], Beyoncé, Rihanna, like Kim [Kardashian], all of these different people – Iggy Azalea – and I was doing it because I was in pain. I was a troll.”

“I thought I was ‘doing feminism.’ So I’m sexually assaulted, I’m too afraid to confront my rapist, and so, instead, I get angry at all women who sexualize themselves because I blame them for why men have always sexualized me since I was a child,” she said.

“So, I’m like ‘it’s your fault because you make them think they have permission to my body,’ which is never the case. And I was afraid deep down, and that was how I projected my pain,” she added.

She went on to explain how she faced extreme pain as she was “bullied at school by girls, and I didn’t always have great relationships with all of the women in my family and so I didn’t have a good vibe about women growing up.”

“I would speak disparagingly about women and I thought women were always in drama. I had all this rage and I would project it at women, at the nearest, easiest target… was this slut-shaming, woman-hating [expletive],” she added. 

