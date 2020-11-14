Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Prince Charles won’t ‘willingly’ hand over throne to William after waiting for so long

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Prince Charles has spent all his life waiting to succeed the British throne from his mother Queen Elizabeth II, making him the longest heir apparent in history.

As per the latest juicy remarks made on the Prince of Wales, it has been speculated that once he does assume the throne, he wouldn’t want to willingly give it up for his son Prince William to take over.

Despite there being claims about Charles wanting to abdicate as soon as he ascends the throne, royal historian Robert Lacey thinks he would not want to “willingly step down from his destiny.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Lacey said: "There is such loyalty and respect for the Queen. When we look to the future and say who could duplicate that in the future, could it be King Charles and Queen Camilla?”

“Or would it much better be William and Kate who are already the focus of enormous popularity and are clearly stepping into the role of future sovereign."

"I myself don't think [Charles] would willingly step down from the destiny he has waited for so long,” he said. 

