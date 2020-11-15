Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively

Can't connect right now! retry
Ryan Reynolds says he loves being a girl dad

Ryan Reynolds tries to stay a hands-on dad while bringing up his daughters with Blake Lively. 

In an interview with Mario Lopez, the actor touched upon being a girl dad.

"I love being a girl dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagine," he told Access.

"I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride and I love every second of it," the Deadpool star said.

“No joke, they are the most capable people I know. So I think if anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire."

The actor then went on to reveal that he and wife Blake are a great team when it comes to parenting.

"I just try to be as present as possible," he explained. "We don’t split up, like, I shoot movies, and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."

