Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Nick Jonas made sure to bring on the festivities of Diwali 2020 with wife Priyanka Chopra at home. 

While Pee Cee may be away from her family in India, she has her better-half right alongside to celebrate all the occasions with.

After Karwa Chauth, the global icon was joined by Nick to ring in the festival of lights together.

Taking her fans inside the festivities, Pee Cee and Nick shared a romantic picture wherein they lock gaze with each other in love.

The photo shows Nick holding a diya (lamp) in his hand. "Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all," he wished his fans.

Pee Cee shared the same snap captioning it, "Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours."

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wearing a beige saree with floral patterns on it.

She paired her outfit with gold statement earrings and a bold red lip.



