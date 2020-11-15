The Queen ‘desperate’ to ease financial strain after ‘devastating’ fiscal year: report

Queen Elizabeth is desperately working towards raising money for the monarchy amid difficult and turbulent financial times and in an attempt to fill her royal coffers, she has reduced prices on all of her products and accessories.

The biggest price cut, according to Express UK, has come on her official website, The Royal Collection. From calenders to commemorative coins, everything has received a monumental price slice to entice customers.

Currently, royal fans can eaily snag one of the Queen’s Palace Calendars with a 50% price decrease. Even her commemorative coin for 2020 has been reduced drastically from its original price of £4.95.

For the unversed, “This commemorative coin depicts Buckingham Palace on the obverse side and a crown and national floral emblems design on the reverse.”

This desperate move reportedly comes in light of the tourism curb the UK has seen this year.