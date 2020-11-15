Prince William urged to ‘take a leaf’ from Prince Harry and leave: report

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William has recently been snubbed by the CEO of Republic, Graham Smith, over wanting to retain his royal role and has even been advised to leave the royal fold by "taking a leaf” from Prince Harry’s book.

Mr. Smith shared these thoughts with Express UK and was even quoted saying, "It might be an idea for William to take a leaf out of his brother’s book and walk away, for Prince William to call this whole thing off.”

"I am not sure William or Charles are going to carry the support that the Queen has. I do not know if they are going to want to do the job in the way the Queen has. That is going to cause them all sorts of headaches in the future.”

He added, "They want to be able to go around saying what they want to say but that is not how it works. Maybe now is the time for all to walk away."

However, during the course of his interview, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams slammed his observations and advocated in favor of Prince Charles and William.

He explained to the leading daily that "Each monarch rules according to convention with the role to be advised. Obviously, Charles and subsequently William will rule at different times, the Queen ascended the throne in 1952 in a very different era.”

"One of the strengths of the monarchy is the way it adapts as an institution. Recently we’ve seen Charles acclaimed as the next head of the Commonwealth which was not automatic, the abolition of primogeniture and senior royals marrying for love.”

He concluded by saying, "The royals have adapted to the age of social media very well and the way they have communicated virtually during the pandemic has been highly significant too. No monarch can 'say what they want to say'."

