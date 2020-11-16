Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles may have angered Queen by breaching royal protocol

Prince Charles may have infuriated the queen by breaking royal protocols as he discussed politics when taking part in a speech during Germany’s National Day of Mourning.

Charles and Camilla became the first members of the royal family to partake in the event, which remembers the victims of war, but it seems that the prince may have overstepped.

Charles stepped on thin ice as he commented on the “fundamental bond” between the two countries, weeks before the Brexit transition will see England sever ties with Europe. 

The heir to the throne, in a speech inside Germany’s parliament, said that the two nations “will always be friends” and discussed Brexit.

"The United Kingdom has chosen a future outside the European Union, and the relationship between our countries is evolving once again.Its shape is a matter negotiated between our governments and its essence is defined by the enduring connections between our people," he said.

“It is, therefore, my heartfelt belief that the fundamental bond between us will remain strong: we will always be friends, partners and allies. As our countries begin this new chapter in our long history, let us reaffirm our bond for the years ahead.”

It is sacred that members of the royal family remain apolitical and this extent sees their absence in the voting polls.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, last month, received flak for urging Americans to vote during the 2020 presidential elections.

The duchess said that it was "the most important election of our lifetime", while the Duke urged to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity".

While they did not vocalise a particular candidate, commentators were quick to point out that the couple sided towards democratic Joe Biden. 

