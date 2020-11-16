Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 16 2020
Alexandra Daddario leaves fans worried with her latest remarks

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Alexandra Daddario is busy shooting for her new project during the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Andreas actress often takes to her Instagram account to share her photos from the sets and updates about her work.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the actress on Sunday shared a new picture with a caption that left her fans worried.

Alexandra revealed that several things  including clothes, shoes and jewelry don't make sense to her anymore.  

While most of her fans praised her for her views, others thought something was not wrong with her. 

Here is what she wrote alongside her picture:  Night shoot day off all dressed up; put on hat, color coordinated mask to outfit. Still haven’t worn shoes in weeks unless required for work. I don’t know why I own pants anymore. Or jewelry. I actually saw a pair of jeans in my luggage and wasn’t sure what they were. Decided to put them on, and honestly, why did we ever wear those things in the first place?"



