entertainment
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson's brutal snub: Former lovers hit the unfollow button after breakup

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Miley Cyrus unfollowing Cody Simpson since the beginning of November

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have made that one iconic move that all former lovers make after parting ways. 

As reported by Daily Mail, Simpson unfollowed the former Disney star after sparking romance buzz with "rumoured new girlfriend" Marloes Stevens last week.

The snub, it seems, was reciprocal as Cyrus also hit the unfollow button shortly after. 


Some eagle-eyed fans noticed the change with Cyrus unfollowing Simpson in the beginning of November.

It is pertinent to mention that Simpson was clicked kissing Stevens on November 4.

The former lovers also took all of their photos, snapped together, down on their profiles.

