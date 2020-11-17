Can't connect right now! retry
Queen and the royals had once hit back at ‘The Crown’ with a bitter letter

It is no news that members of the British royal family do secretly get behind the television to watch their family history unfold in The Crown.

However, the royals are not always too elated about all aspects of the show as the household had once gotten a bit too salty about a statement by showrunner, Peter Morgan.

Back in 2019, Morgan had told The Times that he held meetings with “people who are very high ranking and very active within the organization [royal family] to tell them what I have in mind and they brace themselves slightly.”

His statement was met with a bit of coldness from the palace as they issued a statement clarifying their stance.

Communications secretary of Queen Elizabeth II wrote to The Guardian, saying: “Your article (the writer of The Crown reveals he keeps royal household in the picture, 7 September) may have the unfortunate consequence of leading your readers to believe that the television series The Crown is made with some sort of endorsement by the royal household or an acceptance by the royal household that the drama is factually accurate.”

“We appreciate that readers of The Guardian may enjoy this fictionalised interpretation of historical events but they should do so knowing that the royal household is not complicit in interpretations made by the programme,” they said.

“The royal household has never agreed to vet or approve content, has not asked to know what topics will be included, and would never express a view as to the programme’s accuracy,” they added. 

