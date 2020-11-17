South Korean boy band BTS bags four trophies at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

BTS has taken the 2020 People’s Choice Awards by storm this year and have even managed to bag over four trophies out in Santa Monica, California

For the unversed, the group was nominated for The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 (Dynamite), The Album of 2020 (Map of the Soul: 7), and The Music Video of 2020 (Dynamite).



During their acceptance speech the boys took the opportunity to not only thank their fans “for listening to our music this year” but also pointed out the current world crisis with a message of hope and unity for all.

In their virtual acceptance speech the band was quoted saying, “Thank you People’s Choice Awards and our fans for giving us the Best Group title. I know it’s been a tough year for everyone. It was for us too. But we didn’t stay idle and focused on what could do the best, which is music.”

The boys added, “We realized that with the help of music, our life goes on. We really want to thank you for listening to our music this year. And we hope our music can keep you going and living on. Thank you again.”

