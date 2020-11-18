Can't connect right now! retry
Ayeza Khan's new look perfectly narrates tale of eastern heritage

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan looked heavenly gorgeous in traditional outfit during her latest styling session.

In the pictures she shared on Instagram, Ayeza is seen showing off her awe-inspiring smile and giving an impression as she reminisced about her pre-wedding days.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress, who is famous for her outstanding acting skills and charming beauty, adorned herself in a traditional way as she wore heavy jewelry and bridal makeup to elevate her beauty.

Her stunning look garnered massive likes from her excited fans as she appeared to narrate the tales of eastern heritage yellow outfit.

Danish Taimoor's wife opted for an amazing dress for the latest photo-session to flaunt her elegance that created the magic for her followers.

Sharing her latest photos, that appear to be a warning to all other charming celebrities of Pakistan's entertainment industry, Ayeza Khan widened her fan base as her admirers lauded her grace.

