Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles and royal family want to ‘squash’ truth bombs dropped by ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Princess Diana and Prince Charles's stormy marriage is taking the spotlight in the new season of Netflix's The Crown.

With the Prince of Wales’ relationship with Camila Parker Bowles portraying the couple in negative light, the royal family is said to be quite concerned about their global repute going down the hill.

The former butler of the late Princess of Wales, Paul Burrell, has come forth to stress that the depiction of the family in the series is not far from the truth.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Burrell said: “The truth is stranger than fiction and I've been there. I've been behind those doors, I saw it happen, I saw it unfolding and there is an element of truth that runs through The Crown like it or not, it's not easy watching.”

"It's upsetting for me particularly but there is truth in there. Of course Prince Charles's people want to squash it and of course the Palace wants to squash it,” he said.

"But what do we do then? Do we sanitise our Royal Family and only give you a censored version of the truth?"

“This is a dramatisation, it is not a documentary of the Royal Family, it is a screenplay. What the writer Peter Morgan has tried to do, and sensitively try to do, is align fact with his screenplay,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Baldwin quashes claims of her dating Bieber while he was with Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin quashes claims of her dating Bieber while he was with Selena Gomez
Lil Wayne faces federal charges over possession of firearm by a felon

Lil Wayne faces federal charges over possession of firearm by a felon

Harvey Weinstein awaits COVID-19 test results after showing symptoms

Harvey Weinstein awaits COVID-19 test results after showing symptoms
George Clooney gives a rare insight into his love life and how Amal ‘changed him’

George Clooney gives a rare insight into his love life and how Amal ‘changed him’
Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet

Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet
Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face

Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face
Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy

Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy
Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam
Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession

Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession
Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'

Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security
Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Latest

view all