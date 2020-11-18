Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip supported Diana as Charles left her for Camilla: Paul Burrell

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

The new season of The Crown has sent tremours down the British royal family, if reports are to be believed. 

And as the royals reportedly feel uneasy about their family history getting dramatized by the Netflix original, making some startling revelations about what went down behind palace walls, some aspects of the show have also ended up humanizing the household that feels almost unreal to the public.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, former butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell revealed how the series has become a problem for the royals.

He told the viewers that “truth will come out.”

Speaking about the family’s reaction to Charles and Camilla’s so-called secret affair, Burrell said: "It's true the Queen was very supportive of Diana as was Prince Philip. They did not condone Charles's relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, they didn't like it.”

"Philip wrote to Diana and said to her, 'Mama and I do not condone this relationship. We cannot understand for the life of us why Charles would choose Camilla over you'.”

"Philip's words, truth. The truth has to come out and the truth will come out,” he said. 

