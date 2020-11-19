Brad Pitt hands out groceries to low-income families in LA

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is spending time in quarantine by giving back to the community.

The Ad Astra star, 56, was photographed in Los Angeles, handing out grocery packages to low-income families.

According to reports, the Fight Club star spent nearly three hours handing out heavy boxes of food to those in need. He is said to have lugged the boxes from the back of a truck which he drove himself as well.

Brad Pitt was photographed in Los Angeles, handing out grocery packages to low-income families

The A-lister was a sight for sore eyes as he stepped out in a casual attire, donning ripped jeans with a checkered flannel and shades while his golden locks were let loose.

An eyewitness opened up about the Hollywood royalty’s act of kindness as they told MailOnline: "Brad really did seem like a hero, the man did not stop all day. Just seeing him driving a big truck in South Central LA during Covid times was in itself amazing.”

"He was completely committed, you could see it wasn't a case of him turning up and showing his face. He had his gloves on and he was involved as much and probably more than anyone else there.”

"His heart was in it and it was just a hats-off moment. It seemed like it was the real Brad Pitt, which we don't really ever get to see,” they added.