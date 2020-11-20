Princess Diana had no regrets about explosive Panorama interview: Piers Morgan

Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana did not seem to harbour any regrets about her explosive Panorama interview with BBC, journalist Piers Morgan says.

The Good Morning Britain host said Diana confided in him with the same revelation when the interview aired 25 years ago.

Although allegations suggesting interviewer Martin Bashir manipulated the Princess of Wales have come afloat, Morgan says it was something she always wanted to do.

The journalist recalled the time when he, six months after the interview, asked Diana at Kensington Palace if she had any regrets.

He wrote for the Daily Mail, "She looked at me intently with her massive blue eyes. 'No,' she replied firmly, 'I have no regrets. I wanted to do it, to put my side over.

"There has been so much rubbish said and written that it was time people knew the truth. But I won't do it again. Once is enough. I have done what I set out to do,'" he added.

When he asked a young Prince William, then 13, if that was a good idea, he said, "I'd rather not say...."

Piers penned, "If he disapproved of his mother's decision to spill her guts out about her private life on national TV, he certainly wasn't going to tell me, then editor of the tabloid Daily Mirror."

