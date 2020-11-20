Margot Robbie reminisces about her contentious scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

Charming actress Margot Robbie has recently recalled one of the most controversial scenes of her career in which she appeared with Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street."

A well-known Australian-born celebrity had the opportunity to collaborate with great Hollywood star with whom she shared credits in the film shot her to fame.

It's absolutely shocking for some of her fans that in one of the iconic scenes of the film, which released in 2013 and directed by the renowned director Martin Scorsese, Margot Robbie appeared totally natural. Her millions of followers and admirers outside of social networks went crazy when they saw the film.

If by chance you saw the movie you will remember this scene where the protagonist is presented wearing just black stockings with lace and high heels.

During an interview it was revealed that In the scene she had to wear a dressing gown, before this she suggested to Martin Scorsese that it was much better that she did not wear anything, this suggestion was taken by the director who agreed to do so, everything combined perfectly with Naomi Lapaglia and the scene and above all the film lent itself to it given the theme in which it was developed throughout history.

Margot Elise Robbie, who began her career in 2007 at the age of 17, is an Australian actress and producer. She has received nominations for two Academy Awards and five BAFTA Awards. In 2017, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2019, she was ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses.