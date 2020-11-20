Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie reminisces about her contentious scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Charming actress Margot Robbie has recently recalled one of the most controversial scenes of her career in which she appeared with Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street."

A well-known Australian-born celebrity had the opportunity to collaborate with great Hollywood star with whom she shared credits in the film shot her to fame.

It's absolutely shocking for some of her fans that in one of the iconic scenes of the film, which released in 2013 and directed by the renowned director Martin Scorsese, Margot Robbie appeared totally natural. Her millions of followers and admirers outside of social networks went crazy when they saw the film.

If by chance you saw the movie you will remember this scene where the protagonist is presented wearing just black stockings with lace and high heels.

During an interview it was revealed that In the scene she had to wear a dressing gown, before this she suggested to Martin Scorsese that it was much better that she did not wear anything, this suggestion was taken by the director who agreed to do so, everything combined perfectly with Naomi Lapaglia and the scene and above all the film lent itself to it given the theme in which it was developed throughout history.

Margot Elise Robbie, who began her career in 2007 at the age of 17, is an Australian actress and producer. She has received nominations for two Academy Awards and five BAFTA Awards. In 2017, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2019, she was ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle will ‘never dare come back to London’: report

Meghan Markle will ‘never dare come back to London’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk becoming like Princess Diana: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk becoming like Princess Diana: report
BTS refuse to ‘cling to chart rankings’ after ‘BE’ album drops

BTS refuse to ‘cling to chart rankings’ after ‘BE’ album drops
Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes release hit new track ‘Monster’

Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes release hit new track ‘Monster’
BTS marks year of the pandemic with new album

BTS marks year of the pandemic with new album
Bobby Brown ‘heartbroken’ over Bobby Jr.’s death: ‘There are no words’

Bobby Brown ‘heartbroken’ over Bobby Jr.’s death: ‘There are no words’
Prince William addresses Panorama 'BBC' probe: ‘It’s a step’

Prince William addresses Panorama 'BBC' probe: ‘It’s a step’
James Charles voices support for Charli D'Amelio

James Charles voices support for Charli D'Amelio

Bella Hadid stuns in new photo-shoot

Bella Hadid stuns in new photo-shoot
Kylie Jenner leaves fans disappointed with new announcement

Kylie Jenner leaves fans disappointed with new announcement

Prince Harry joins big names in entertainment during TV appearance

Prince Harry joins big names in entertainment during TV appearance

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law says he is watching the show

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law says he is watching the show

Latest

view all