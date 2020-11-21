Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's rep blasts British tabloids for trying to spark war against William

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

Prince Harry is getting regular updates from Prince William over Panorama scandal, says rep

Prince Harry is making sure the British press does not succeed in trying to intensify his feud with William. 

Harry, who was bashed blatantly for not voicing support to his brother William after he hailed BBC for its probe into the Panorama interview, said he is with his brother on the matter.

The Duke of Sussex's rep issued a rather strong statement against all the press censure, stating how the entire situation is just being used to add fuel to the fire.

"Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers,” a source close to Harry told PEOPLE.

"Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening.”

The source went on to mention how the Duke has been vocal about his mother's sad demise affecting him since he was 12.

“You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him," the insider added.

“He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him," they continued.

Earlier, BBC had vowed to carry out an independent investigation to unravel the truth about 'forged bank documents' being shown to Diana by Martin Bashir, to convince her to give the explosive interview.

Prince William had lauded the publication's efforts to dig out facts, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction," he said via a statement.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Smith gets candid about how being 'gender non-binary' shaped their life

Sam Smith gets candid about how being 'gender non-binary' shaped their life
Amal Clooney quips about Meryl Streep's first marriage with husband George Clooney

Amal Clooney quips about Meryl Streep's first marriage with husband George Clooney
Prince Harry's phone-hacking left him suspecting own friends for days

Prince Harry's phone-hacking left him suspecting own friends for days
Max Ehrich disses Demi Lovato for 'name-dropping' him at People's Choice Awards

Max Ehrich disses Demi Lovato for 'name-dropping' him at People's Choice Awards
Prince Harry voted 'World's Sexiest Royal' of 2020

Prince Harry voted 'World's Sexiest Royal' of 2020
Queen Elizabeth was one emergency away from massive disaster during wedding with Philip

Queen Elizabeth was one emergency away from massive disaster during wedding with Philip
Prince Harry's silence over BBC's Panorama probe irks royal fans

Prince Harry's silence over BBC's Panorama probe irks royal fans

Prince William shocks teenage ambassadors from The Diana Award to honour his mother

Prince William shocks teenage ambassadors from The Diana Award to honour his mother
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks drop dead gorgeous as she unveils her new look

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks drop dead gorgeous as she unveils her new look
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie shunned by Queen on her 73rd wedding anniversary?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie shunned by Queen on her 73rd wedding anniversary?
Prince William harbored ‘competitive’ fears against Prince Harry: report

Prince William harbored ‘competitive’ fears against Prince Harry: report
Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after Scott Disick's beach date with Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after Scott Disick's beach date with Amelia Hamlin

Latest

view all