Prince Harry's rep blasts British tabloids for trying to spark war against William

Prince Harry is getting regular updates from Prince William over Panorama scandal, says rep

Prince Harry is making sure the British press does not succeed in trying to intensify his feud with William.

Harry, who was bashed blatantly for not voicing support to his brother William after he hailed BBC for its probe into the Panorama interview, said he is with his brother on the matter.



The Duke of Sussex's rep issued a rather strong statement against all the press censure, stating how the entire situation is just being used to add fuel to the fire.

"Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between the brothers,” a source close to Harry told PEOPLE.

"Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening.”

The source went on to mention how the Duke has been vocal about his mother's sad demise affecting him since he was 12.

“You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him," the insider added.

“He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him," they continued.

Earlier, BBC had vowed to carry out an independent investigation to unravel the truth about 'forged bank documents' being shown to Diana by Martin Bashir, to convince her to give the explosive interview.

Prince William had lauded the publication's efforts to dig out facts, "The independent investigation is a step in the right direction," he said via a statement.