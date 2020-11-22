Pregnant Hilary Duff in quarantine after coming into close contact with COVID patient

Sunday Nov 22, 2020
Hilary Duff is isolating herself after coming into contact with a COVID positive patient recently.
The actress, who is expecting her third child, took to Instagram to reveal, "Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 [expletive]."
Duff was shooting for the seventh season of her famed show Younger and was even photographed this week on the set with co-star Sutton Foster in Manhattan.
The starlet and her husband Matthew Koma announced they are pregnant with their third child amid the pandemic.
Uploading a picture on Instagram, she wrote, "We are growing!!! Mostly me.
Meanwhile, Koma shared, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021."
Duff and Koma are parents to daughter Banks Violet, and she is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous relationship with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.