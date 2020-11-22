Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 22 2020
Pregnant Hilary Duff in quarantine after coming into close contact with COVID patient

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Hilary Duff was photogaphed this week on the set with co-star Sutton Foster in Manhattan

Hilary Duff is isolating herself after coming into contact with a COVID positive patient recently. 

The actress, who is expecting her third child, took to Instagram to reveal, "Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 [expletive]."

Duff was shooting for the seventh season of her famed show Younger and was even photographed this week on the set with co-star Sutton Foster in Manhattan.

The starlet and her husband Matthew Koma announced they are pregnant with their third child amid the pandemic.

Uploading a picture on Instagram, she wrote, "We are growing!!! Mostly me.

Meanwhile, Koma shared, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021."

Duff and Koma are parents to daughter Banks Violet, and she is also mom to 8-year-old son Luca Cruz from her previous relationship with ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

