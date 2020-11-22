Jessica Mulroney signed contract she won't use Meghan Markle's name for publicity

Jessica Mulroney had put it in her contracts that she will never mention Meghan Markle anywhere

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney was made to sign a contract for not using the Duchess's name and status for fame and publicity.

Sources close to the Canadian stylist told The Post that Mulroney had put it in her contracts that she will never mention Markle anywhere.



This was because some people accused Mulroney of benefitting off Markle and using her to get perks.

A source revealed how theit “friendship is not what it was once, but it’s not because of [Exeter]. They’ve just grown apart. Of course, Meghan has been worried about Jess. She’ll always have love for her.”

That said, when asked by Mulroney if she is in contact with Markle, she told The Post, “She constantly Facetimes and checks up on me.”

Talking about the white privilege scandal with Sasha Exeter, Mulroney told the outlet, “I still feel a lot of shame. I feel that people believe the worst in me.”

As a result Mulroney, who had a show with high-profile stars like Mindy Kaling, had to be kept on heavy antidepressants.

Her friend said, “Jessica has always been very open about dealing with anxiety since she was 12. But the anxiety turned into severe depression and suicidal thoughts.”