What Meredith Grey's COVID-19 diagnosis means on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

As Grey’s Anatomy introduces the COVID-19 pandemic-inspired storyline into the new season, one of the main characters ends up with the disease.

As the two-hour premiere episode rolled out, fans saw the medical staff of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital becoming the front line workers of the virus, putting themselves in harm’s way to save others.

Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo also become one of the people to contract the disease, as revealed by showrunner Krista Vernoff.

Talking to the Hollywood Reporter, Vernoff said: “Last week we felt Meredith Grey’s pain as a doctor treating an early surge of COVID patients. This week we begin to experience what it is for her to be a COVID patient herself.”

“Over 1,700 health care workers in the U.S. have died of COVID to date. Many thousands more have been infected. Health care workers are on the front lines of this crisis, living through a war for which they were not trained,” she went on to say.

“We saw an opportunity to dramatize and illuminate their plight through the incredibly well loved and well-known character of Meredith Grey,” she said, claiming the decision was to show how challenging the jobs of medical professionals have become during the pandemic.

“Doctors and nurses are fighting for us and falling for us,” she said.

“The least we can do is wear a mask, socially distance and stay home whenever possible. Meredith has a real fight ahead of her. And ... she has that beach. Darkness and light. It’s a powerful season. Stay tuned,” she added.