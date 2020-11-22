Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot’s journey to quitting cigarettes: ‘I was no role model’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Gal Gagot’s journey to quiting cigarettes: ‘I was no role model’

Gal Gadot has never been a stranger to controversy. From the very beginning she has blazed her own trail without worrying about approval or backlash.

However, it was only when Gadot became a mother that she started feeling it was time to kick her habit to the curb.

The actor touched upon her journey to becoming smoke free during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she admitted her true intentions behind quitting cigarettes, explaining how at the end of the day it was “for myself and for my daughter and for my family, friends.”

With her past rebellious ganders staring back at her through the rearview mirror, Gadot also admitted “I try not to think about being a role model; I try to be the best version of myself, period.”

“But I do love everything that Wonder Woman represents. She stands for love and compassion and acceptance and truth, and I think that those values are so important, especially nowadays with everything that’s going on in the world.”

She concluded by saying, “I do believe that if each and every one of us had a little bit of Wonder Woman’s values, the world would be a better place.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignored royal conflicts for Hollywood dream’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ignored royal conflicts for Hollywood dream’
Following the success of ‘Ertuğrul’, ‘Yunus Emre’ to hit small screens in Pakistan

Following the success of ‘Ertuğrul’, ‘Yunus Emre’ to hit small screens in Pakistan
Liam Hemsworth sells his and Miley Cyrus’s ruined home at a bargain basement price

Liam Hemsworth sells his and Miley Cyrus’s ruined home at a bargain basement price
Gigi Hadid is getting ready to binge-watch ‘The Crown’

Gigi Hadid is getting ready to binge-watch ‘The Crown’

Queen Elizabeth sees ‘abdication’ as a ‘dirty word’

Queen Elizabeth sees ‘abdication’ as a ‘dirty word’
‘Black Panther 2’ to go on floors in July 2021

‘Black Panther 2’ to go on floors in July 2021
Emma Corrin reveals why Charles and Diana’s wedding wasn’t recreated on ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin reveals why Charles and Diana’s wedding wasn’t recreated on ‘The Crown’
Scarlett Johansson disliked superhero films – till she became Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson disliked superhero films – till she became Black Widow
What Meredith Grey's COVID-19 diagnosis means on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

What Meredith Grey's COVID-19 diagnosis means on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Jessica Mulroney signed contract she won't use Meghan Markle's name for publicity

Jessica Mulroney signed contract she won't use Meghan Markle's name for publicity
TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio invites wrath over racially offensive video

TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio invites wrath over racially offensive video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry retain ownership of Frogmore Cottage despite Princess Eugenie settling in?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry retain ownership of Frogmore Cottage despite Princess Eugenie settling in?

Latest

view all