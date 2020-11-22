Cameron Diaz incurs backlash over feeding daughter Raddix bone marrow

Cameron Diaz has come under fire for her decision to feed her daughter bone marrow and garlic alongside her meals and the actress is having none of it.



The star touched upon the hate she has been getting for being a soulful cook, during her interview on The Rachael Ray Show.

She began by saying, “The first four months, I cooked every single meal. And then we slowly started going, ‘Well, maybe we’ll order a lunch. Maybe we’ll order a dinner.’ But for the most part, I’m cooking all the meals.”

“I love to cook. It’s my love language. I love to cook for my husband, I love to cook for my child now. Being able to make the food for her has been incredible.”

She concluded by pointing out just how sophisticated her young daughter’s taste buds are, “She’s had garlic from day one, you know? I put herbs in everything. Thyme and dill, sage, everything. She just loves all of it.”