Queen Elizabeth's sister Princess Margaret loved a guy 18 years younger?

Princess Margaret had an extra-marital affair with a man 18 years younger than her

Princess Margaret has been regarded as the rebellious, head-strong and assertive one of the two siblings, in comparison to Queen Elizabeth, who lived life on her own terms becoming part of innumerable scandals as a result.



One such scandal involved the late princess, second in line to the throne, having an extra-marital affair with a man named Roddy Llewellyn who was 18 years younger than her.

This happened when Margaret was still married to her first husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones, the First Earl of Snowdon. However, mounting differences and escalating tensions pushed both parties to find love outside of their unhappy marriage.

Heartbroken after finding about Anthony's cheating antics, Margaret jetted off for a private vacation in Mustique, a private island that is part of the Grenadines. It is then when she met Roddy, who she fell for in an instance, and the two starting dating each other.

However, all hell broke loose when a paparazzi clicked pictures of Princess Margaret and her new-beau in an intimate setting at the beach. The snaps are still regarded as one of the darkest moments in the history of the royal family.

At the time, the pictures were everything that the gossip-hungry tabloids craved for and Margaret's love affair became a nation-wide scandal shortly after.

The controversy tarnished the reputation of the Queen's sister as well as the royal family, after which she became the favourite subject of paps and tabloids.

Members of parliament even spoke out against her, calling her a “royal parasite” who wasted taxpayer funds and Llewellyn as her “toy boy,” a disposable lover who symbolised her opposition against the old customs of royal life.