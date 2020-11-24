Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Ken Jennings to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after Alex Trebek’s passing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

'Jeopardy!' announced on Monday that Jennings will become the first interim guest host 

After the death of legendary game show host Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! named Ken Jennings as the first interim host of the show.

The quiz show announced on Monday that Jennings will become the first interim guest host for the show prior to the production resuming on November 30.

Executive producer of Jeopardy! Mike Richards issued a statement, saying: "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

That being said, the showrunners are yet to name a permanent replacement for the late legend.

Trebek died earlier this month, on November 8, after losing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’

Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’
Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush

Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear
Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars

Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars
Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret

Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret
When Princess Diana confessed bodyguard Barry Mannakee was her 'greatest love'

When Princess Diana confessed bodyguard Barry Mannakee was her 'greatest love'
Lori Loughlin's recent update from prison: 'Actress hangs out with a group'

Lori Loughlin's recent update from prison: 'Actress hangs out with a group'
Despite winning big, this is why Taylor Swift gave the AMAs 2020 a miss

Despite winning big, this is why Taylor Swift gave the AMAs 2020 a miss
Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick's budding romance with Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian responds to ex Scott Disick's budding romance with Amelia Hamlin
Miley Cyrus reveals she 'fell off her sobriety' during coronavirus setback

Miley Cyrus reveals she 'fell off her sobriety' during coronavirus setback
Prince Harry's unique bond with one royal despite cutting ties with immediate family revealed

Prince Harry's unique bond with one royal despite cutting ties with immediate family revealed

Latest

view all