Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Donny Osmond relates to Justin Bieber’s loneliness: ‘I feel what he’s battled’

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Donny Osmond feels Justin Bieber on a soul level and understands his personal struggles with loneliness because he underwent the exact same thing, during the prime of his career.

The singer touched upon his personal struggles during an interview with People magazine.

He explained, "I can really relate because I've been through it and I came out through the other end of the tunnel and I admire Justin because he's changed his life.”

The one thing Osmond loves most about Justin’s new take to life is the fact that “He's married. He wants to focus on the relationship with his wife."

"When you go from hysteria and people screaming your name and you go back to pure silence and you're so alone, you can't go out. You can't show your face, you can't do anything."

Before concluding, the singer added, "I remember crawling up into a ball. In a corner and crying my eyes out really from loneliness. So I know what Justin's going through, what he's been through. And it was at that time in my life, I thought I need to take care of myself."

