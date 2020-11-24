Prince William lauds researchers for Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

Prince William congratulated the researchers of the University of Oxford over their breakthrough for an effective Covid-19 vaccine.

He was in a video call with Andy Pollard (professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity), Sarah Gilbert (professor of Vaccinology) and Louise Richardson (vice chancellor of the university).

In their conversation, the trio shared that the vaccine that was produced, in collaboration with British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC, "shown to be effective at preventing Covid-19 and offers a high level of protection".

The Duke of Cambridge was informed that the vaccine, in the next six months,"will be transformational and offering real global potential for saving lives".



Hearing the good news, William lauded the group for their work amid the global crisis.

"Well done. I'm so pleased for all of you, I really am. I saw it in everyone's faces back in June how much time and effort was going into this, and I could see that there was a lot of pressure on everyone, so I'm so thrilled that you've cracked it—so really well done," he said.