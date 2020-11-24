Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William lauds researchers for Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Prince William congratulated the researchers of the University of Oxford over their breakthrough for an effective Covid-19 vaccine.

He was in a video call with Andy Pollard (professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity), Sarah Gilbert (professor of Vaccinology) and Louise Richardson (vice chancellor of the university).

In their conversation, the trio shared that the vaccine that was produced, in collaboration with British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC, "shown to be effective at preventing Covid-19 and offers a high level of protection".

The Duke of Cambridge was informed that the vaccine, in the next six months,"will be transformational and offering real global potential for saving lives".

Hearing the good news, William lauded the group for their work amid the global crisis. 

"Well done. I'm so pleased for all of you, I really am. I saw it in everyone's faces back in June how much time and effort was going into this, and I could see that there was a lot of pressure on everyone, so I'm so thrilled that you've cracked it—so really well done," he said. 

More From Entertainment:

American Music Awards 2020: BTS nails the show with thrilling performance of ‘Life Goes On’

American Music Awards 2020: BTS nails the show with thrilling performance of ‘Life Goes On’

Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans

Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans

Iqra Aziz graces in all-white look in latest snap

Iqra Aziz graces in all-white look in latest snap

Emma Stone recalls her mom’s ‘wild’ chat with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone recalls her mom’s ‘wild’ chat with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Grammy 2021 nomination predictions: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd and more

Grammy 2021 nomination predictions: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd and more

Prince William could inherit throne directly from Queen through only one way

Prince William could inherit throne directly from Queen through only one way
Johnny Depp accepts award from behind bars in his latest photo

Johnny Depp accepts award from behind bars in his latest photo
Armeena Khan shows why you shouldn't cut your own hair

Armeena Khan shows why you shouldn't cut your own hair

Bella Hadid opens up about her Muslim background and embracing Arab culture

Bella Hadid opens up about her Muslim background and embracing Arab culture
Hasan Minhaj’s apt explanation about why he is more attractive than Dax Shephard

Hasan Minhaj’s apt explanation about why he is more attractive than Dax Shephard
Donny Osmond relates to Justin Bieber’s loneliness: ‘I feel what he’s battled’

Donny Osmond relates to Justin Bieber’s loneliness: ‘I feel what he’s battled’
Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’

Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’

Latest

view all