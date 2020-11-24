Can't connect right now! retry
Grammy Awards Nominations: Watch Live Stream

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

The music lovers are excited as the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards nominees are being announced today (Tuesday, November 24).

Megastars Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap are announcing this year's slate of nominations with Recording Academy's president Harvey Mason Jr.

The ceremony, to announce nominees, is scheduled to start at approximately 12:00 p.m ET / 9:00 a.m. PT and can be streamed live from the Grammys official website.

Watch the 2021 Grammy Nominations Live Stream

During the live stream, some categories are expected to be announced including the Grammys' Big Four: best new artist, album of year, the record of the year and song of the year.

However, the complete list of all 84 categories will be live on the Recording Academy's website.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 31, 2021. It will recognize the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020.

