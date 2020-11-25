Mark Ruffalo to play Ryan Reynold's father in new Netflix movie

Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds are all set to enthrall fans in a new film as the two megastars have graced their talents to streaming giant's upcoming adventure.

The Avengers star will play Ryan's father in the forthcoming sci-fi adventure, 'The Adam Project'.

It would surely be the Avengers x Deadpool crossover fans have been been waiting for as they will ever get to watch the Hulk and Deadpool side-by-side.

Both the stars are teaming up for an intriguing new project following a time-travelling Reynolds, who's hoping to get help from his 13-year-old self.

Ryan to play lead role in the movie, a man who takes a literal trip down memory lane to meet his teenage self, played by Walker Scobell. Together, the two have to find their late father – who is the same age as Reynolds' character – in a bid to save the future.

Mark Ruffalo would be seen playing Ryan Reynolds' dad, a brilliant physicist. Meanwhile, Catherine Keener will play the movie's villain, a woman who's stolen mysterious and powerful technology from the 'Avengers' star.