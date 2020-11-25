Prince Harry discussed Meghan Markle's article with royal family beforehand: report

Prince Harry had discussed Meghan Markle's article with the royal family beforehand, according to a source close to the Duke of Sussex.



In an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, Duchess of Sussex, revealed that she had a miscarriage, an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.



The wife of Prince Harry and former actress wrote about the experience in detail in an opinion article published in the New York Times on Wednesday, saying that it took place one July morning when she was caring for Archie, the couple’s son.



The intimate details shared in the article are strikingly at odds with the usual policy of senior members of the British royal family, who reveal almost nothing about their personal lives.

Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has never discussed her private life in any media article or interview in her 68-year reign.

However, there is intense global media interest in the senior royals, especially when it comes to family matters such as the birth of children.

Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Kate appeared in front of TV camera crews and photographers outside the London hospital where Kate gave birth to her three children shortly after each birth, each time with their newborn baby.

Despite the media frenzy, however, William and Kate have revealed almost nothing of substance about their home life.