Thursday Nov 26 2020
Kristen Stewart says she started to view Princess Diana differently after new movie

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Kristen Stewart talks about what she remembers about Princess Diana's tragic passing away

Kristen Stewart revealed she started to feel protective towards Princess Diana after do a thorough research on her for new movie Spencer.

While talking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stewart revealed how she prepared to essay the role of the late princess during her last days before death.

"I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way, I was really young when she passed away," Stewart said as she admitted to feeling "protective" of the royal. "I feel sort of the same way about her. It happened really quickly."

Talking about how she was young when Diana passed away after a fatal car crash, Steward said, "I was really young, [I] didn’t know what was going on," she said. "It’s hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young."

She continued, "I mean, everyone’s perspective is different and there’s no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience."

"My movie takes place over three days, and it’s this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information," Stewart continued. "We kind of don’t have a mark to hit, we just also love her."

