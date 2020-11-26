Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping her and Harry heal after painful loss

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

 Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland helping Sussexes heal and come to terms with their painful loss

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, is standing firmly by her daughter's side in these desperate times of need.

As revealed by sources, Doria is providing comfort and warmth like “a tower of strength” for Meghan during these testing times.

“She’s guiding Harry and Meghan — helping them heal and come to terms with their painful loss,” a source told Us Weekly.

“But for anyone who has suffered from a miscarriage, it’s something you never fully get over," they added.

Meanwhile, the Buckingham Palace residents are 'deepy saddened' over Harry and Meghan's pregnancy loss.

Harry told them early on when it happened, but as it’s such a private matter, they kept it to themselves,” the insider said.

“[Prince] Charles, in particular, has been supporting the couple through their grief and regularly checks in on them," they further added.

On Wednesday, Meghan revealed in an Op-Ed for the New York Times how she went through a miscarriage in July.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,” the former actress wrote.

More From Entertainment:

Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'

Here's how royal family reacted to Harry and Meghan's 'unbearable grief'
Prince Charles, wife Camilla brutally slammed on Twitter after 'The Crown's latest season

Prince Charles, wife Camilla brutally slammed on Twitter after 'The Crown's latest season
Gigi Hadid makes another appearance with baby girl in adorable snap

Gigi Hadid makes another appearance with baby girl in adorable snap
Kristen Stewart says she started to view Princess Diana differently after new movie

Kristen Stewart says she started to view Princess Diana differently after new movie
Meghan Markle troll shut down by Chrissy Teigen for attacking her on miscarriage essay

Meghan Markle troll shut down by Chrissy Teigen for attacking her on miscarriage essay
Prince Harry's uncle opens up on thoughts after Meghan Markle lost her baby

Prince Harry's uncle opens up on thoughts after Meghan Markle lost her baby
Kim Kardashian flaunts her killer looks in new photos

Kim Kardashian flaunts her killer looks in new photos
Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie shares new video after unfollowing Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie shares new video after unfollowing Amelia Hamlin
Brad Pitt share experience of regular movie nights with David Fincher

Brad Pitt share experience of regular movie nights with David Fincher
Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Eminem praises Grammys after Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd criticise nominations

Diego Maradona dead: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia shares special tribute to football legend

Diego Maradona dead: Filmmaker Asif Kapadia shares special tribute to football legend
Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown

Saboor Ali finds a new friend amid Covid-19 lockdown

Latest

view all