Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift claims working on the ‘Folklore’ concert ‘has been riviting’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 26, 2020

Taylor Swift claims working on the ‘Folklore’ concert ‘has been riviting’

Taylor Swift admits she found curating Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, "an experience unlike anything else."

The singer chose to open up about her behind-the-scenes experiences during an appearance on Good Morning America.

There she told George Stephanopoulos, "It was really just an amazing chance situation that I ended up working with Aaron Dessner from one of my favorite bands The National. He had been in a similar creative space, he'd been creating all these instrumentals.”

"My imagination was racing and creating all these storylines so it really started with collaborating with him. Then I brought in Jack Antonoff who I've worked with forever, he's incredible, and I can't believe I got to work with Bon Iver.”

She also went onto say, "This was an experience unlike anything else and it really changed I think what this year would’ve been for me emotionally and mentally.”

"One thing that's so amazing about getting to create with your collaborators is taking those songs from the studio and getting to perform them and getting to connect with fans. Obviously we're doing things a little bit differently this year because concerts aren't happening."

She concluded by saying, "So many times Jack and Aaron and I have said to each other, 'Wouldn't it be so amazing if we could get in a room and perform these songs together and kind of feel that connection to the music in a live sense and ... in a way do a concert for the fans?'"

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid extends support to Halima Aden after decision to quit runway shows

Gigi Hadid extends support to Halima Aden after decision to quit runway shows
Jennifer Aniston resumes shoot for ‘The Morning Show’ with a ‘mystery man’

Jennifer Aniston resumes shoot for ‘The Morning Show’ with a ‘mystery man’
Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi refutes his death rumours

Attaullah Khan Esakhailvi refutes his death rumours
Johnny Depp refused permission to appeal NGN libel action

Johnny Depp refused permission to appeal NGN libel action

BTS left ‘frozen’ after receiving first ever Grammy nomination

BTS left ‘frozen’ after receiving first ever Grammy nomination
Hira Mani looks ethereal in purple outfit, husband showers love on her

Hira Mani looks ethereal in purple outfit, husband showers love on her
Ben Affleck recalls horrid experience with Marijuana: ‘The dice were loaded’

Ben Affleck recalls horrid experience with Marijuana: ‘The dice were loaded’
‘Prince Charles shouldn’t be king’: Enraged fans want Prince William to replace him

‘Prince Charles shouldn’t be king’: Enraged fans want Prince William to replace him
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid getting ready to celebrate first Thanksgiving with daughter

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid getting ready to celebrate first Thanksgiving with daughter
Drake is the latest star to wage a war against the Grammys

Drake is the latest star to wage a war against the Grammys
Prince William ended rift and supported Prince Harry after Meghan’s miscarriage

Prince William ended rift and supported Prince Harry after Meghan’s miscarriage
Barack Obama gives a ‘thumbs up’ to Drake playing him in his biopic

Barack Obama gives a ‘thumbs up’ to Drake playing him in his biopic

Latest

view all