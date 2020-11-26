Taylor Swift claims working on the ‘Folklore’ concert ‘has been riviting’

Taylor Swift admits she found curating Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, "an experience unlike anything else."

The singer chose to open up about her behind-the-scenes experiences during an appearance on Good Morning America.

There she told George Stephanopoulos, "It was really just an amazing chance situation that I ended up working with Aaron Dessner from one of my favorite bands The National. He had been in a similar creative space, he'd been creating all these instrumentals.”

"My imagination was racing and creating all these storylines so it really started with collaborating with him. Then I brought in Jack Antonoff who I've worked with forever, he's incredible, and I can't believe I got to work with Bon Iver.”

She also went onto say, "This was an experience unlike anything else and it really changed I think what this year would’ve been for me emotionally and mentally.”

"One thing that's so amazing about getting to create with your collaborators is taking those songs from the studio and getting to perform them and getting to connect with fans. Obviously we're doing things a little bit differently this year because concerts aren't happening."

She concluded by saying, "So many times Jack and Aaron and I have said to each other, 'Wouldn't it be so amazing if we could get in a room and perform these songs together and kind of feel that connection to the music in a live sense and ... in a way do a concert for the fans?'"