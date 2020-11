Pakistani actress Minal Khan is undoubtedly drop dead gorgeous but what if you were asked to choose between her and her adorable niece Amal.

The diva did just that and took to Instagram so that fans can decide once and for all.

"Who’s more cute Amal or her khala?" she asked.

Judging from fans' responses, the choice seems tough as the two were lavished with praises.

Take a look: