Amelia Hamlin posts intimate selfie with Scott Disick after his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s video

US reality TV star and model Scott Disick’s new girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin posted an intimate selfie with her beau to tease his ex Kourtney Kardashian after she shared a video of him.

Amelia raised eyebrows saying she was ‘thankful’ for Scott on Thanksgiving.

Taking to Instagram, Amelia shared a selfie with Scott and other friend in her stories and wrote, “Thankful 4 These PPL”.

The dazzling photo is 19-year-old model’s latest beach selfie with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Amelia’s post came a day after Scott's ex Kourtney Kardashian posted a video of him.

Other pictures in Amelia's Insta stories featured her mother, Lisa Rinna, her sister Delilah Belle and actor father Harry Hamlin.

Recently, Scott and Amelia were spotted at a beach in Malibu.

They also celebrated Thanksgiving together, amid backlash to their romance.