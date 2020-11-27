Can't connect right now! retry
Turkish actress who played Ertugrul's second wife stuns in new pictures

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 27, 2020

Hande Soral rose to international fame with her spectacular performance in TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul"

The actress played Ilbilge Hatun, the second wife of Ertugrul, in the final season of the historical TV series.

Taking to Instagram,Soral recently treated her fans with a picture in which she posed with an plane.

"Where would you like to go right now if there were teleportation?," she captioned her post.

Soral is married to actor İsmail Demirci. Hande often shares her pictures and videos with her spouse on her Instagram account which is also followed by thousands of Pakistani fans of "Ertugrul".


